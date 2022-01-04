 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Fort Zumwalt North
Jaden Betton had a game-high 25 points to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 62-52 win over Fort Zumwalt North Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Also finishing in double figures for Liberty (Wentzville) was Nate Bobikiewicz with 10 points. Connor Turnbull led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 15 points and Kobe Anderson added 14. The leading rebounder for Fort Zumwalt North was Connor Turnbull (8)

Liberty (Wentzville) (6-3) goes on the road to play Francis Howell North on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-6) hosts Fort Zumwalt South on Friday at 7 p.m.

