Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Timberland

Liberty (Wentzville) topped Timberland 52-40 Wednesday at Timberland.
Jaden Betton was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 13 points and Gabe McCrary added 13.
Liberty (Wentzville) (8-11) plays at Troy Buchanan on Friday at 6 p.m.
