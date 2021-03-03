 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Timberland
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Timberland

Liberty (Wentzville) topped Timberland 52-40 Wednesday at Timberland.

Jaden Betton was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 13 points and Gabe McCrary added 13.

Liberty (Wentzville) (8-11) plays at Troy Buchanan on Friday at 6 p.m.

