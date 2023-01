Stevie Winston had 16 points and 10 rebounds to propel Lift For Life over Alton 55-49 Saturday at Belleville East.

Also finishing in double figures for Lift For Life were O'Mariyon Grissom (16) and Odis Grissom (14).

Lift For Life (9-6) goes on the road to play Miller Career on Monday at 6 p.m. Alton (4-17) goes on the road to play McCluer North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.