Recap: Lift For Life defeats Hazelwood Central

Lift For Life defeated Hazelwood Central 54-48 Wednesday at SLUH.
Dennis Olds led the way for Lift For Life with 16 points and Odis Grissom added 14. Terion Lee was the leading scorer for Hazelwood Central with 17 points and Dominic Fulton added 12.
Lift For Life (10-2) will host Metro on Wednesday, January 5 at 5:30 p.m. Hazelwood Central (2-5) hosts University City on Thursday, January 6 at 5:45 p.m.
