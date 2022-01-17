Recap: Lift For Life edges Lutheran St. Charles

Lift For Life edged visiting Lutheran St. Charles 71-69 Monday.
The leading scorers for Lift For Life were Anthony Caldwell Jr. (20), Tre Brown (14), Avion Bass (12) and Odis Grissom (10). The leading rebounder for Lift For Life was Avion Bass (9).
Lift For Life (13-5) travels to Gateway STEM on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) travels to Lutheran North on Saturday at 4 p.m.
