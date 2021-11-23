 Skip to main content
Recap: Lift For Life slips past Mount Vernon, Illinois
Lift For Life fell behind visiting Mount Vernon, Illinois 50-45 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 64-63 win Tuesday.

The Hawks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Otis Grissom led Lift For Life with 18 points, while Lajuan Johnson finished with 13 and Anthony Caldwell Jr. added 10. NJ Benson led Mount Vernon, Illinois with 27 points and Jackson Swan added 10.

Lift For Life (2-0) plays at Christ Our Rock on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Mount Vernon, Illinois (1-1) travels to Dupo on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

