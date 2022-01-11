Recap: Lift For Life tops Hazelwood East

Lift For Life topped visiting Hazelwood East 74-64 Tuesday.
The leading scorers for Lift For Life were Anthony Caldwell Jr. (17), Avion Bass (13), Dennis Olds (13) and Rashad Singleton (12). The leading rebounder for Lift For Life was Lajuan Johnson (8).
Lift For Life (12-3) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Hazelwood East (3-9) hosts Hazelwood West on Tuesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.