Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran

Lift For Life cruised to a 80-48 win over Metro-East Lutheran Friday at Metro-East Lutheran.

The leading scorers for Lift For Life were Rashad Singleton (17), Lajuan Johnson (11), Stevie Winston (11) and Tre Brown (10). TJ Harris was the leading scorer for Metro-East Lutheran with 16 points.

Lift For Life (4-0) plays at home against Chaminade on Tuesday, December 7 at 6:30 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (3-1) goes on the road to play Belleville East on Tuesday at 6 p.m.