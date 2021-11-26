 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran
0 comments

Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lift For Life cruised to a 80-48 win over Metro-East Lutheran Friday at Metro-East Lutheran.

The leading scorers for Lift For Life were Rashad Singleton (17), Lajuan Johnson (11), Stevie Winston (11) and Tre Brown (10). TJ Harris was the leading scorer for Metro-East Lutheran with 16 points.

Lift For Life (4-0) plays at home against Chaminade on Tuesday, December 7 at 6:30 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (3-1) goes on the road to play Belleville East on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News