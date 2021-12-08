 Skip to main content
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley

Lajuan Johnson posted 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lift For Life past STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 86-49 Wednesday at STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley.

The Hawks were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Lift For Life were Anthony Caldwell Jr. (20), Odis Grissom (10) and Rashad Singleton (10).

Lift For Life (5-1) plays at home against Helias on Monday at 7 p.m. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (2-4) plays at home against Riverview Gardens on Monday at 6 p.m.

