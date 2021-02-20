 Skip to main content
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Valley Park
Rico Singleton notched 23 points and 13 rebounds to propel Lift For Life past visiting Valley Park 79-25 Saturday.

Also finishing in double figures for Lift For Life were Byron Bond (17) and Jeremiah Foster (10). Other leading rebounders for Lift For Life were Byron Bond (8) and Alex Byass (8).

