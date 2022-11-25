 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Lincoln, Illinois beats Althoff

Jake Bivin had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Lincoln, Illinois past visiting Althoff 56-40 Friday.

Lincoln, Illinois shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. Althoff hit four of 20 3-pointers. Also finishing in double figures for Lincoln, Illinois were Tyler Sasse (12) and Camden Nelson (10). Lucious Dones led the way for Althoff with 9 points and Jordan Lewis added 9. The other leading rebounder for Lincoln, Illinois was Tyler Sasse (8).

Althoff (1-2) goes on the road to play Marion on Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

