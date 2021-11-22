Recap: Lincoln, Illinois beats Cahokia

Lincoln, Illinois beat visiting Cahokia 50-33 Monday.
Lincoln, Illinois shot 61% (17 of 28) from the field, while Cahokia was 10 of 24 (42%). Payton Cook led Lincoln, Illinois with 18 points and Aidan Gowin added 10. Omario Gooden was the leading scorer for Cahokia with 15 points.
Lincoln, Illinois (1-0) hosts Danville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (0-1) travels to Althoff on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
