Recap: Lincoln, Illinois beats Cahokia
Recap: Lincoln, Illinois beats Cahokia

Lincoln, Illinois beat visiting Cahokia 50-33 Monday.

Lincoln, Illinois shot 61% (17 of 28) from the field, while Cahokia was 10 of 24 (42%). Payton Cook led Lincoln, Illinois with 18 points and Aidan Gowin added 10. Omario Gooden was the leading scorer for Cahokia with 15 points.

Lincoln, Illinois (1-0) hosts Danville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (0-1) travels to Althoff on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

