Recap: Lincoln, Illinois beats Triad
Lincoln, Illinois beat visiting Triad 52-36 Friday.

Lincoln, Illinois shot 62% (10 of 16) from the field, while Triad was 15 of 26 (58%). Will Ewald was the leading scorer for Lincoln, Illinois with 18 points and Landon Hullinger added 11. Nate Winslow was the leading scorer for Triad with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Triad was Nate Winslow (8)

Lincoln, Illinois (6-0) goes on the road to play Nokomis on Saturday, February 1 at 5 p.m. Triad (8-2) plays at home against Civic Memorial on Tuesday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

