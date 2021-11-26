 Skip to main content
Recap: Lincoln, Illinois edges Althoff
Payton Cook had 10 points and 11 rebounds to propel Lincoln, Illinois over visiting Althoff 37-35 Friday.

Lincoln, Illinois shot 56 percent (14 of 25) from the field, while Althoff shot 29 percent (6 of 21). Also finishing in double figures for Lincoln, Illinois was Jake Bivin with 14 points. D'Necco Rucker led Althoff with 22 points.

Lincoln, Illinois (3-0) plays at home against Champaign Centennial on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

