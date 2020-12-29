 Skip to main content
Recap: Lindbergh defeats Mehlville
Recap: Lindbergh defeats Mehlville

Carter Knuckles had a game-high 25 points to lead Lindbergh to a 59-53 win over Mehlville Tuesday at Eureka.

Adrian Gomez led the way for Mehlville with 12 points and Eric Ohmer added 12.

Lindbergh (4-4) will host Eureka on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Mehlville (2-7) travels to Lutheran South on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

