Recap: Lindbergh defeats Mehlville

Carter Knuckles had a game-high 25 points to lead Lindbergh to a 59-53 win over Mehlville Tuesday at Eureka.
Adrian Gomez led the way for Mehlville with 12 points and Eric Ohmer added 12.
Lindbergh (4-4) will host Eureka on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Mehlville (2-7) travels to Lutheran South on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
