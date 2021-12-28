 Skip to main content
Recap: Lindbergh defeats Parkway North
Lindbergh defeated visiting Parkway North 54-48 Tuesday.

Mason Ribble led Lindbergh with 13 points, while Jacob Skrien finished with 12 and Quinn Sunderland added 12. Ade Popoola led Parkway North with 17 points and Adi Kapetanovic added 12.

Lindbergh (4-4) plays at Lafayette on Tuesday, January 18 at 6 p.m. Parkway North (5-5) plays at Pattonville on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.

