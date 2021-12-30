Recap: Lindbergh downs Eureka

Lindbergh downed visiting Eureka 58-51 Thursday.
Mason Ribble was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with 18 points and Payton Jaggie added 15. Clayton Guntli led the way for Eureka with 8 points and Carson Smith added 8.
Lindbergh (6-4) visits Lafayette on Tuesday, January 18 at 6 p.m. Eureka (8-3) plays at home against Parkway West on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
