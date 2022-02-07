Recap: Lindbergh gets by Seckman

Lindbergh got by Seckman 51-48 Monday at Seckman.
Quinn Sunderland led Lindbergh with 18 points and Will Stockmann added 12.
Lindbergh (11-8) hosts Pattonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Seckman (12-7) goes on the road to play Affton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
