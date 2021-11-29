 Skip to main content
Recap: Lindbergh handily defeats Affton
Lindbergh handily defeated visiting Affton 59-37 Monday.

Mason Ribble led Lindbergh with 15 points, while Payton Jaggie finished with 12 and Will Stockmann added 12.

