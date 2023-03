The Flyers were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. The leading scorers for Lindbergh were Greg Leavitt (16), Matt Waller (16), David Hardesty (10) and Quinn Sunderland (10). Colin Debold led the way for Seckman with 15 points and Anthony Westervelt added 11. The leading rebounder for Lindbergh was Quinn Sunderland (9).