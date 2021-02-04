 Skip to main content
Recap: Lindbergh topples Parkway Central
Recap: Lindbergh topples Parkway Central

Lindbergh toppled Parkway Central 50-36 Thursday at Parkway Central.

The Flyers used strong free throw shooting to lift them to victory hitting 79 percent (26 of 33) for the game. The Colts made 12 of 19 from the charity stripe. Mason Ribble led Lindbergh with 16 points, while Carter Knuckles finished with 11 and Payton Jaggie added 10. Oliver Kokal led the way for Parkway Central with 11 points.

Lindbergh (6-10) will host Mehlville on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Parkway Central (5-9) plays at home against Parkway West on Friday at 7 p.m.

