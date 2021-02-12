Recap: Lindbergh topples Parkway South

Carter Knuckles had a game-high 37 points to lead Lindbergh to a 75-61 win over visiting Parkway South Friday.
Free throw shooting was key to the Flyers win. Lindbergh connected on 22 of 36 attempts, while the Patriots made just 13 of 16. Also finishing in double figures for Lindbergh was Will Stockmann with 17 points. Tristan Brand led Parkway South with 19 points, while Eddie Ahearn finished with 15 and Ethan Hetzler added 10.
Lindbergh (7-11) plays at Oakville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Parkway South (1-19) will host Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.