Recap: Lindbergh topples Ritenour

Carter Knuckles had a game-high 25 points to lead Lindbergh to a 65-50 win over Ritenour Sunday at Lafayette.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Huskies. Ritenour could only hit on three of seven, while the Flyers made 13 of 20. Also finishing in double figures for Lindbergh were Evan Knobbe (13) and Aidan Scott (10). Jakobi Flynn led the way for Ritenour with 13 points and Tre'von Moore added 10.
Lindbergh (3-5) visits Vianney on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Ritenour (1-9) visits Parkway South on Monday, January 6 at 6 p.m.