Recap: Lindbergh topples Riverview Gardens

Mason Ribble had a game-high 25 points to lead Lindbergh to a 61-48 win over visiting Riverview Gardens Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for Lindbergh was Payton Jaggie with 13 points. Damon Battle was the leading scorer for Riverview Gardens with 21 points and Cavoll Love Jr. added 21.
Lindbergh (7-4) plays at Eureka on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Riverview Gardens (3-10) visits McCluer on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
