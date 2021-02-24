Recap: Lindbergh tops Fox

Lindbergh topped visiting Fox 59-49 Wednesday.
Carter Knuckles led Lindbergh with 23 points, while Mason Ribble finished with 13 and Will Stockmann added 10. Myles Richardson led Fox with 19 points, while Jauhad Thompson finished with 13 and Luke Pisoni added 10.
Lindbergh (8-13) plays at home against Fox on Saturday at 3 p.m. Fox (9-13) hosts Parkway North on Thursday at 7 p.m.
