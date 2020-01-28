Recap: Linn tops Wright City

Linn topped visiting Wright City 70-58 Tuesday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Wildcats loss to Linn. The Wildcats made only 6-13 (46 percent), while Linn connected on 14 of 25. Caleb Maassen led Linn with 21 points, while Alek Peters finished with 16 and Drew Voss added 14. J.J. McRoberts led Wright City with 20 points, while Dillon Seabaugh finished with 11 and Branden Contrares added 10.
Linn (5-0) will host Hermann on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Wright City (7-6) hosts New Haven on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.