Recap: Litchfield tops Bunker Hill

Litchfield topped Bunker Hill 42-31 Monday at Carlinville.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Minutemen. Bunker Hill could only hit on zero of one, while the Purple Panthers made 16 of 22. Blaine Stewart led the way for Litchfield with 13 points and John Corso added 11. Keegan Ralston was the leading scorer for Bunker Hill with 20 points.
Litchfield (7-7) travels to Nokomis on Tuesday, January 7 at 6 p.m. Bunker Hill (1-4) travels to Mount Olive on Thursday, January 9 at 6 p.m.