Recap: Litchfield tops Bunker Hill

Litchfield topped visiting Bunker Hill 55-44 Monday.
Victor McGill led the way for Litchfield with 21 points and Keenan Powell added 21. Grant Burch led the way for Bunker Hill with 17 points and Keegan Ralston added 11.
Litchfield (5-5) goes on the road to play Hardin Calhoun on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Bunker Hill (1-4) travels to Carlinville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
