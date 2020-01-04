Recap: Lovejoy downs Crab Orchard

Lovejoy downed Crab Orchard 87-80 Saturday at Egyptian.
The leading scorers for Lovejoy were Keshawn Kent (24), Montrezz Lowery (20), Kyrus Batee (12) and D'Andre Loston (12).
Lovejoy (10-7) hosts KIPP St. Louis on Thursday at 6 p.m.
