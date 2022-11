Lovejoy fell behind visiting Harrisburg, Illinois 45-44 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 62-59 win Monday.

Jamal Brown led Lovejoy with 20 points, while Shantez Holliday finished with 15 and Pierre Lucas added 11. Camron Ande led the way for Harrisburg, Illinois with 29 points.

Lovejoy (1-1) goes on the road to play Murphysboro on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Harrisburg, Illinois (0-1) plays at Chester on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.