Recap: Lovejoy rolls past Brussels
0 comments

Recap: Lovejoy rolls past Brussels

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Lovejoy rolled past Brussels 70-42 Saturday at Brussels.

The leading scorers for Lovejoy were Keshawn Kent (17), Damion Wiley-Jackson (17), Kyrus Batee (12) and Davion Hayden (10).

Lovejoy (21-10) will host Father McGivney on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports