Recap: Lovejoy rolls past Brussels

Lovejoy rolled past Brussels 70-42 Saturday at Brussels.
The leading scorers for Lovejoy were Keshawn Kent (17), Damion Wiley-Jackson (17), Kyrus Batee (12) and Davion Hayden (10).
Lovejoy (21-10) will host Father McGivney on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
