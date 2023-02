Lovejoy got double-doubles from Jamal Brown (30 points, 14 rebounds) and Pierre Lucas (15 points, 10 assists) defeating Cairo 80-52 Friday at Cairo.

The Wildcats shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 11 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Lovejoy were Jeremiah McLorn (11) and Kievon Monk (10).