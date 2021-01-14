Recap: Lutheran North defeats Trinity

Lutheran North defeated Trinity 68-63 Thursday at Trinity.
Dwight Lomax led Trinity with 25 points, while Aaron Brady finished with 15 and Jordan Fulton added 13. The leading rebounders for Trinity were Jordan Lumpkins (14) and Jordan Fulton (10).
Lutheran North (5-5) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Saturday at 1 p.m. Trinity (0-10) goes on the road to play Tolton on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
