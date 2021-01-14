 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran North defeats Trinity
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran North defeats Trinity

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Lutheran North defeated Trinity 68-63 Thursday at Trinity.

Dwight Lomax led Trinity with 25 points, while Aaron Brady finished with 15 and Jordan Fulton added 13. The leading rebounders for Trinity were Jordan Lumpkins (14) and Jordan Fulton (10).

Lutheran North (5-5) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Saturday at 1 p.m. Trinity (0-10) goes on the road to play Tolton on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports