Recap: Lutheran North edges Duchesne
  •

Lutheran North edged Duchesne 42-40 Thursday at Duchesne.

Cleveland Washington led Lutheran North with 11 points and David Moore added 10. Ryan Gancarz was the leading scorer for Duchesne with 11 points and Amorion Oliphant added 11.

Lutheran North (7-13) plays at home against Principia on Friday at 6 p.m. Duchesne (3-9) plays at home against Lutheran St. Charles on Friday at 7 p.m.

Sports