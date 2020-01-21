Recap: Lutheran North edges Lutheran South

Lutheran North edged Lutheran South 75-73 Tuesday at Lutheran South.
Hot free throw shooting was a key factor for the Crusaders, who were 25 of 40 from the line. Tahj Patterson led Lutheran North with 20 points, while Jordan Smith finished with 20 and Isaiah Williams added 15. Jack Lawson led Lutheran South with 24 points, while Jonathan Prange finished with 15 and Austin Reis added 11.
Lutheran North (14-4) will host Priory on Thursday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (5-10) plays at Westminster on Friday at 7 p.m.