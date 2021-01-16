 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran North edges Orchard Farm
Lutheran North edged visiting Orchard Farm 64-62 Saturday.

David Moore was the leading scorer for Lutheran North with 21 points.

Lutheran North (6-5) travels to John Burroughs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (5-5) plays at home against Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

