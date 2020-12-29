Recap: Lutheran North slips past Carnahan

Lutheran North outlasted visiting Carnahan 58-57 in overtime on Tuesday.
-
Gilbert comes up big at crunch time to lead Vashon past Chaminade in heavyweight battle
-
Thompson explodes for 55 points to lead Francis Howell past O'Fallon Christian
-
Gassama's inside presence makes a big difference in De Smet's win at Webster Groves
-
Fort Zumwalt South runs past St. Charles West in St. Dominic tournament opener
-
McCormack picks up 500th coaching victory as Priory continues unbeaten start
David Moore led Lutheran North with 15 points and Cleveland Washington added 12.
Lutheran North (3-3) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Carnahan (2-1) visits Orchard Farm on Saturday at 2 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.