Recap: Lutheran North slips past Carnahan
Lutheran North outlasted visiting Carnahan 58-57 in overtime on Tuesday.

David Moore led Lutheran North with 15 points and Cleveland Washington added 12.

Lutheran North (3-3) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Carnahan (2-1) visits Orchard Farm on Saturday at 2 p.m.

