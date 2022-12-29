 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Lutheran North topples Charleston, Illinois

Bryce Spiller had a game-high 30 points to lead Lutheran North to a 77-62 win over visiting Charleston, Illinois Thursday.

The Crusaders shot 62% (24 of 39) from the field, while Charleston, Illinois was 15 of 26 (58%). Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran North were Davell Long (19) and Izy Prude (11). The leading scorers for Charleston, Illinois were Will Applegate (16), Caleb Oakley (14), James Hess (13) and Luke Bonnstetter (11).

Lutheran North (8-4) will host Highland on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Charleston, Illinois (1-2) plays at home against Mattoon on Friday at 10 a.m.

