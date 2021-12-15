Recap: Lutheran North tops Hazelwood East

Lutheran North topped Hazelwood East 61-50 Wednesday at Hazelwood East.
Brian Lee led the way for Hazelwood East with 17 points and Semaj Jacobs added 15. The leading rebounders for Hazelwood East were Semaj Jacobs (10) and Mekhi Holmes (9).
Lutheran North (1-4) will host MICDS on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Hazelwood East (3-3) travels to Mehlville on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
