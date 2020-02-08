Recap: Lutheran North tops Lutheran South

Lutheran North topped visiting Lutheran South 79-67 Saturday.
The leading scorers for Lutheran North were Tahj Patterson (23), Antonio Doyle (15), Isaiah Williams (12), David Moore (10) and Cleveland Washington (10). The leading scorers for Lutheran South were Jonathan Prange (16), Jack Lawson (14), Joseph Huster (13) and Austin Reis (12). The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Jack Lawson (9)
Lutheran North (16-6) plays at home against MICDS on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (8-14) travels to John Burroughs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.