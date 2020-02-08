Recap: Lutheran North tops Lutheran South
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran North tops Lutheran South

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

Lutheran North topped visiting Lutheran South 79-67 Saturday.

The leading scorers for Lutheran North were Tahj Patterson (23), Antonio Doyle (15), Isaiah Williams (12), David Moore (10) and Cleveland Washington (10). The leading scorers for Lutheran South were Jonathan Prange (16), Jack Lawson (14), Joseph Huster (13) and Austin Reis (12). The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Jack Lawson (9)

Lutheran North (16-6) plays at home against MICDS on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (8-14) travels to John Burroughs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports