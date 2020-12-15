Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Gateway STEM

Lutheran North triumphed over visiting Gateway STEM 66-30 Tuesday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Jaguars. Gateway STEM could only hit on one of five, while the Crusaders made 10 of 20. David Moore led the way for Lutheran North with 21 points and Cleveland Washington added 17. Denis Martinez led the way for Gateway STEM with 9 points. The leading rebounder for Gateway STEM was Daveion Garner (13)
Lutheran North (1-2) travels to St. Charles on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Gateway STEM (0-4) travels to Priory on Friday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.