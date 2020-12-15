 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Gateway STEM
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Gateway STEM

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Lutheran North triumphed over visiting Gateway STEM 66-30 Tuesday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Jaguars. Gateway STEM could only hit on one of five, while the Crusaders made 10 of 20. David Moore led the way for Lutheran North with 21 points and Cleveland Washington added 17. Denis Martinez led the way for Gateway STEM with 9 points. The leading rebounder for Gateway STEM was Daveion Garner (13)

Lutheran North (1-2) travels to St. Charles on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Gateway STEM (0-4) travels to Priory on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports