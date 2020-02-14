Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Principia

Lutheran North triumphed over Principia 75-27 Friday at Principia.
Isaac Legard was the leading scorer for Principia with 10 points.
Lutheran North (17-7) travels to Priory on Monday at 7 p.m. Principia (5-16) hosts Brussels on Monday at 6 p.m.
