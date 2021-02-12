 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Principia
Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Principia

Lutheran North triumphed over visiting Principia 82-32 Friday.

Jameer Cretter led Lutheran North with 13 points, while Cleveland Washington finished with 13 and Devyn Jones added 11.

Lutheran North (8-13) plays at home against MICDS on Thursday at 7 p.m. Principia (2-9) will host Crossroads College Prep on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

