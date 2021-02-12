Recap: Lutheran North triumphs over Principia

Lutheran North triumphed over visiting Principia 82-32 Friday.
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
-
Columbia pulls away from Freeburg in fourth quarter
-
Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
Jameer Cretter led Lutheran North with 13 points, while Cleveland Washington finished with 13 and Devyn Jones added 11.
Lutheran North (8-13) plays at home against MICDS on Thursday at 7 p.m. Principia (2-9) will host Crossroads College Prep on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.