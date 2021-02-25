 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South beats Hazelwood West
Jack Lawson had a game-high 29 points to lead Lutheran South to a 68-50 win over visiting Hazelwood West Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South was Austin Reis with 12 points.

Lutheran South (12-11) will host Summit on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Hazelwood West (2-10) visits Ritenour on Saturday at 11 a.m.

