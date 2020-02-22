Recap: Lutheran South beats Maplewood-RH

Jack Lawson had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead Lutheran South over visiting Maplewood-RH 63-46 Saturday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Blue Devils loss to the Lancers. The Blue Devils made only 6-13 (46 percent), while the Lancers connected on 15 of 25. Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South was Jonathan Prange with 27 points. Malik Stewart led the way for Maplewood-RH with 20 points and Nick Mays added 16. Other leading rebounders for Lutheran South were Joseph Huster (8) and Jonathan Prange (8).
Lutheran South (9-17) visits Hancock on Wednesday at 5 p.m.