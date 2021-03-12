 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South defeats North County
Jack Lawson posted 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lutheran South over North County 61-57 Friday at North County.

Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South were Austin Reis (20) and Jonathan Prange (14).

Lutheran South (16-11) will host Bolivar on Thursday at 1 p.m.

