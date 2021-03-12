Recap: Lutheran South defeats North County

Jack Lawson posted 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lutheran South over North County 61-57 Friday at North County.
-
Lift for Life basketball teams make historic state semifinal journey together
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Boys sectional roundup: Reed hits a career high as Chaminade tops Marquette; De Smet downs St. Dominic
-
Lawson leads the way as Lutheran South knocks off Borgia in sectional showdown
-
Troy hits on all cylinders for Class 6 sectional victory against Washington
Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South were Austin Reis (20) and Jonathan Prange (14).
Lutheran South (16-11) will host Bolivar on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.