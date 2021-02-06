 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South downs Lutheran North
Lutheran South downed visiting Lutheran North 72-63 Saturday.

Korey Long was the leading scorer for Lutheran North with 19 points and Devyn Jones added 17.

Lutheran South (9-9) travels to Priory on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran North (6-13) plays at home against John Burroughs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

