Recap: Lutheran South downs Lutheran North

Lutheran South downed visiting Lutheran North 72-63 Saturday.
-
Greenville beats Roxana on last-second Lager putback in belated season opener
-
Creech drills late 3-pointer to rally Winfield past St. Charles in GAC North showdown
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Vick's career-best 24 points help Wildcats bounce back from loss
-
Daily performances
Korey Long was the leading scorer for Lutheran North with 19 points and Devyn Jones added 17.
Lutheran South (9-9) travels to Priory on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran North (6-13) plays at home against John Burroughs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.