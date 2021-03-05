 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran South downs Vianney
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran South downs Vianney

  • 0

Lutheran South fell behind Vianney 47-40 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 72-65 win Friday at Vianney.

The leading scorers for Lutheran South were Jack Lawson (20), Jonathan Prange (20), Ben Rauh (17) and Austin Reis (15).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports