 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lutheran South edges Mehlville
0 comments

Recap: Lutheran South edges Mehlville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Jack Lawson posted 19 points and 10 rebounds to propel Lutheran South past visiting Mehlville 52-50 Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South was Austin Reis with 11 points.

Lutheran South (4-4) plays at home against Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mehlville (2-8) hosts Parkway South on Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports