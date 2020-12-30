Recap: Lutheran South edges Mehlville

Jack Lawson posted 19 points and 10 rebounds to propel Lutheran South past visiting Mehlville 52-50 Wednesday.
-
Also finishing in double figures for Lutheran South was Austin Reis with 11 points.
Lutheran South (4-4) plays at home against Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mehlville (2-8) hosts Parkway South on Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m.
