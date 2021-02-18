Recap: Lutheran South handily defeats Principia

Lutheran South handily defeated Principia 49-26 Thursday at Principia.
Charley Hoffman led Principia with 13 points.
Lutheran South (10-11) will host John Burroughs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Principia (2-10) plays at home against Northwest Academy on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
